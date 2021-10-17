Smoothy Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $316,740.00 (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Smoothy has a market cap of $913,163.49 and $316,740.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00067871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00072342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00105039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,487.98 or 0.99762236 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.50 or 0.06203808 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00025210 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

