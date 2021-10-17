Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Snap-on by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. First Command Bank grew its position in Snap-on by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.17.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $219.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $153.27 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.38.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

