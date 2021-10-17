Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.23. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $253.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.97 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNPO. Truist Financial began coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital began coverage on Snap One in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Snap One from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap One currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

Shares of Snap One stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $15.49. 84,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,542. Snap One has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $23.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap One (SNPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.