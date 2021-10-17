Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.23. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap One.

Get Snap One alerts:

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $253.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.97 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNPO. Truist Financial began coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital began coverage on Snap One in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Snap One from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap One currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

Shares of Snap One stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $15.49. 84,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,542. Snap One has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $23.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap One (SNPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.