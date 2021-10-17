Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.23. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap One.
Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $253.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.97 million.
Shares of Snap One stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $15.49. 84,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,542. Snap One has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $23.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10.
Snap One Company Profile
Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
