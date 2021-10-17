SnowGem Reaches One Day Volume of $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003108 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

