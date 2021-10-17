SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Short Interest Update

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,930,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the September 15th total of 24,500,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 60.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 186.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 153,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 100,138 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 22,190,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,430,836. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a current ratio of 17.29. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

