Solanium (SLIM) One Day Volume Hits $1.38 Million

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for $2.13 or 0.00003426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solanium has a market cap of $106.27 million and $1.38 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Solanium has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Solanium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00069013 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00070636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00103150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,065.97 or 1.00040140 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,833.18 or 0.06178452 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00024524 BTC.

Solanium Coin Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Solanium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.