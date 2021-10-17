Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the September 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Soligenix from $5.75 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of SNGX stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. Soligenix has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 945.53% and a negative return on equity of 105.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Soligenix will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Soligenix during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Soligenix by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soligenix by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 128,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 83,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

