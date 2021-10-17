Sologenic 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $132,057.00 (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last week, Sologenic has traded 64.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sologenic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sologenic has a total market capitalization of $47.76 million and approximately $132,057.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00068424 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00071735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00104145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60,753.16 or 0.99258744 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,753.58 or 0.06132616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00025216 BTC.

Sologenic Profile

Sologenic’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,987,253 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

