SONM [old] Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges (SNM)

SONM [old] (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last week, SONM [old] has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One SONM [old] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000452 BTC on exchanges. SONM [old] has a total market cap of $53.43 million and $88,593.00 worth of SONM [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About SONM [old]

SNM is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2017. SONM [old]’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM [old]’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

