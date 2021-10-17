Sora Validator Token Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges (VAL)

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Sora Validator Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sora Validator Token has a market cap of $403,244.54 and approximately $49,354.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sora Validator Token has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,129.69 or 1.00073506 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00051670 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00044999 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $459.79 or 0.00740592 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001635 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Sora Validator Token Profile

Sora Validator Token (CRYPTO:VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 405,600 coins. Sora Validator Token’s official website is sora.org . The official message board for Sora Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Sora Validator Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora Validator Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sora Validator Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sora Validator Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

