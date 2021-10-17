S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $27,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 170.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.30.

S&P Global stock opened at $443.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.