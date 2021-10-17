Spaceswap MILK2 Hits Market Cap of $498,967.62 (MILK2)

Spaceswap MILK2 (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Spaceswap MILK2 has a market capitalization of $498,967.62 and approximately $29,370.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00067654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00072579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00105488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,741.13 or 0.99506561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.48 or 0.06186658 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00025332 BTC.

About Spaceswap MILK2

Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Buying and Selling Spaceswap MILK2

