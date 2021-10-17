SparksPay Reaches Market Cap of $37,569.30 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. SparksPay has a total market cap of $37,569.30 and $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000041 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,669,711 coins and its circulating supply is 10,439,062 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

