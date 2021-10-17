SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,707 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $12,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $37.20 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.04.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

