SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Position Lessened by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,587 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $10,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10,965.4% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,218,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,426,000 after purchasing an additional 36,881,715 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 51,843,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,901,000 after buying an additional 4,284,055 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,465,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,429,000 after buying an additional 4,178,089 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 92.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,335,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,027,000 after buying an additional 3,524,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $128,157,000.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.73.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

