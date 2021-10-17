Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Tops $0.10

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 17th. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00042151 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00090181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.37 or 0.00382598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012671 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00035284 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

