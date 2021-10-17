Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.60. 228,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.98 and a 200-day moving average of $87.26. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $99.34.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 26.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 299,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 219,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.25.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

