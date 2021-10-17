Spendcoin Hits Market Cap of $76.08 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Spendcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00042807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.25 or 0.00200937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00091797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Spendcoin Coin Profile

SPND is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.