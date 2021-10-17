Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.91.

TOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.34. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$25.54 and a 52 week high of C$54.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$480.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$433.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that Spin Master will post 2.2499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

