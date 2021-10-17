SPINDLE Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. SPINDLE has a market cap of $574,951.11 and approximately $33.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

