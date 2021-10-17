Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will post sales of $1.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $980.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $806.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $4.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPR. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

NYSE:SPR opened at $44.20 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 18,976 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,603,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

