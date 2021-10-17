Splintershards (SPS) Trading 16.4% Lower This Week

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 17th. Splintershards has a total market cap of $120.88 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Splintershards Coin Profile

SPS is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,812,759 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

