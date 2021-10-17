Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKIC opened at $9.75 on Friday. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

