SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,849,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,808,000 after purchasing an additional 672,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,897,000 after acquiring an additional 216,785 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 313,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,849,000 after acquiring an additional 128,574 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 339.8% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 137,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,129,000 after acquiring an additional 106,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 224,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,545,000 after acquiring an additional 90,364 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWTX. Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

In other news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $3,342,481.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $559,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,053,928 shares of company stock valued at $74,152,182 over the last 90 days. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $61.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 0.66. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.57 and a 12-month high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

