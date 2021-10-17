Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.27% of Sprott worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SII opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sprott Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.81.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Sprott had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sprott Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SII. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

