S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Position Increased by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,066,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the quarter. S&T Bancorp makes up 5.2% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. S&T Bank PA owned 2.71% of S&T Bancorp worth $33,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth $236,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 186.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,937,000 after buying an additional 193,176 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STBA traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $30.28. 116,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,685. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 27.83%. As a group, analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.92%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.63 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

