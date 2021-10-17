S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Short Interest Down 31.1% in September

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 413,800 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the September 15th total of 600,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.28. 116,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,685. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.24. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 27.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.63 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STBA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 165,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

