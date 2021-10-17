S&T Bank PA Boosts Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,025 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. F5 Networks accounts for approximately 2.0% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. S&T Bank PA owned about 0.11% of F5 Networks worth $12,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 571 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 price objective (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price objective (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total transaction of $264,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,780,642.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,401. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.33. The stock had a trading volume of 198,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,148. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.66. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

