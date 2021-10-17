S&T Bank PA Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

S&T Bank PA grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,143 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 20.5% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 139,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 231.3% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 23,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 44,726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $54.46. The company had a trading volume of 25,223,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,537,938. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.55.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

