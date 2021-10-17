S&T Bank PA Buys 9,796 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 38,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.9% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.1% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.04. 1,917,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $21.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.