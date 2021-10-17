S&T Bank PA Grows Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

S&T Bank PA raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 988.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 162,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 147,847 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 87,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 39,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17.9% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 212,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.24. 674,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,094. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.41 and a 200 day moving average of $119.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

