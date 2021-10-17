S&T Bank PA Has $12.43 Million Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

S&T Bank PA decreased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. FTI Consulting accounts for approximately 1.9% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. S&T Bank PA owned about 0.27% of FTI Consulting worth $12,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth about $68,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 70.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE FCN traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.67. 152,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $711.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.50 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. On average, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.