S&T Bank PA Has $14.67 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

S&T Bank PA cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,606 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up 2.3% of S&T Bank PA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $14,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $315.29. The stock had a trading volume of 739,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,131. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $322.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.66 and a 200-day moving average of $255.19.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.17.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

