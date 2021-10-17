S&T Bank PA Has $20.55 Million Stock Position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

S&T Bank PA lessened its position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Meredith comprises 3.2% of S&T Bank PA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. S&T Bank PA owned approximately 1.04% of Meredith worth $20,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meredith during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Meredith during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDP remained flat at $$58.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,192,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,770. Meredith Co. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. increased their price objective on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meredith has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Meredith

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

