S&T Bank PA Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.9% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.70.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $109.33. 4,632,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,998,110. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The company has a market cap of $193.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

