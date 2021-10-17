S&T Bank PA Increases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. CF Industries makes up about 2.7% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. S&T Bank PA owned about 0.16% of CF Industries worth $17,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CF. Bbva USA bought a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at $37,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 133.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in CF Industries by 4,588.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.00. 3,146,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,731. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

CF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.46.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.