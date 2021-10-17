S&T Bank PA Lowers Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

S&T Bank PA lowered its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $44,829.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 28,225 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,003,963.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,275,766.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,212 shares of company stock valued at $10,404,146. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MYGN traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $31.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,388. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

