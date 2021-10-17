S&T Bank PA Purchases 649 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

S&T Bank PA boosted its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Stamps.com accounts for 1.5% of S&T Bank PA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. S&T Bank PA owned 0.27% of Stamps.com worth $9,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stamps.com by 14.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stamps.com stock remained flat at $$329.61 during trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.22 and a fifty-two week high of $329.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.51.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.78 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $406,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $406,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Roland Clem sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total transaction of $5,456,518.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,721 shares of company stock worth $15,016,442. 6.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

