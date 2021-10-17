S&T Bank PA Raises Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

S&T Bank PA boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. AMERISAFE makes up approximately 2.3% of S&T Bank PA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. S&T Bank PA owned approximately 1.30% of AMERISAFE worth $14,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 2,935.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,228 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMSF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.51. The company had a trading volume of 68,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,474. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average is $60.07.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.04 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%. On average, research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

