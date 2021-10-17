S&T Bank PA Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

S&T Bank PA lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,392 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,591,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,116 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $144.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,940,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,181,672. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

