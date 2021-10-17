S&T Bank PA Sells 19,165 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

S&T Bank PA lessened its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 19,165 shares during the period. American Eagle Outfitters accounts for 2.7% of S&T Bank PA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. S&T Bank PA owned about 0.27% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $17,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 903,244 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,898,000 after buying an additional 368,232 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $1,133,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,388,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $52,107,000 after buying an additional 23,406 shares during the period.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,920. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.48. 2,626,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579,621. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

