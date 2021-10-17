S&T Bank PA Trims Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

S&T Bank PA lessened its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the period. Hercules Capital accounts for approximately 1.7% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. S&T Bank PA owned about 0.56% of Hercules Capital worth $11,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,384,000 after buying an additional 196,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after buying an additional 69,002 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 571,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 46,569 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 442,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 277,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

HTGC traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 597,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,570. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 120.11%. On average, analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.