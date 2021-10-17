S&T Bank PA Trims Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

S&T Bank PA cut its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Polaris accounts for about 1.7% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. S&T Bank PA owned about 0.13% of Polaris worth $10,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PII stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.50. The stock had a trading volume of 593,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,120. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.95. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.68 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

PII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

