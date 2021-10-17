Stakenet (XSN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.72 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last week, Stakenet has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $16.72 million and $27,389.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.80 or 0.00303532 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007897 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001180 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000977 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012285 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.11 or 0.00124333 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 124,652,289 coins and its circulating supply is 121,113,252 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

