Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock Holdings Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,818 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,920 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.43% of Stamps.com worth $15,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at about $2,743,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth about $81,196,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $406,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.51, for a total transaction of $68,240.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,016,442 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com stock opened at $329.61 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $329.92. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $328.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.51.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STMP. Maxim Group downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

