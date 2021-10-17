Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCBFF shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

SCBFF opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

