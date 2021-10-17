Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,762 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.33% of Stantec worth $16,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the second quarter worth about $277,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the second quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STN stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.38.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STN. Raymond James upped their price objective on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares cut Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stantec from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.12.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

