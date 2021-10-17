Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Short Interest Update

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 415,700 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the September 15th total of 299,900 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 657,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRR. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Star Equity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Star Equity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Star Equity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Star Equity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Star Equity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STRR traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 67,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,054. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. Star Equity has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 million, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.15.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.66). Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $25.81 million during the quarter.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

