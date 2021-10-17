Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Short Interest Update

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SPHRY stock remained flat at $$8.85 during trading on Friday. 23 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807. Starpharma has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Starpharma Company Profile

Starpharma Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications. The firm’s programs include: VivaGel portfolio, Drug delivery and Agrochemicals, which develops a number of products internally and others via commercial partnerships.

