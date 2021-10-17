Status Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16.97 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Status coin can currently be bought for $0.0911 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $316.14 million and approximately $16.97 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00043900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.40 or 0.00205770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00092365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

